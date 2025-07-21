Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy launches free Tulu notebook for school students

To promote the Tulu language among school children, the Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy released a specially designed Tulu notebook for students learning Tulu as a third language.

The launch event took place on Saturday, July 19, and was officiated by Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Darshan HV, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The notebook will be distributed to students across government, aided, private, Kannada-medium, and English-medium schools in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts at no cost.

Currently, around 2,000 students are studying Tulu as a third language, under the state syllabus. While the government already provides the Tulu textbooks, this is the first time a writing notebook is being offered as well.

Academy President Taranath Gatti Kapikad noted that the initiative aims to inspire students to develop a deeper emotional connection with Tulu and its cultural identity. The cover of the notebook features images representing Tulu Nadu's traditional handloom weaving, symbolising a blend of heritage and creativity.

The initiative also seeks to encourage vocational skills and entrepreneurship among young learners, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

Prominent attendees at the launch included Hariprasad Rai, President of Manipal HPR Nursing Education Institution; Dr Amarashree, Trustee of Amarnath Shetty Charitable Trust; Praveen Raj, Director of the National Computer Literacy Committee; and Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy member Booba Poojary.