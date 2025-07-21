Fire and panic as Air Force jet crashes into Dhaka school in the middle of class

A Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft crashed into Milestone School and College in Dhaka’s Uttara locality during school hours today, July 21. The incident resulted in one confirmed fatality and at least 13 injuries, as per preliminary updates.

The aircraft, identified as a Chinese-made F-7 BGI jet, had reportedly taken off on a routine training sortie before losing control and crashing near the school gate around 1.06 pm. Students were on campus when the aircraft fell — a class was reportedly in session close to the crash site.

The explosion and ensuing fire sent plumes of smoke rising above the school. Video clips circulating online and televised by local media show emergency crews rushing in amid scenes of panic. Fire and rescue services from the military were among the first responders, reported The Times of India.

The Bangladesh Army’s public relations unit confirmed that the jet was operated by the Air Force, though they stopped short of revealing whether the pilot ejected or what might have triggered the crash. Fire department official Lima Khan, speaking to Associated Press, confirmed that “at least one person died and four others were injured”.

A school spokesperson told BDnews24 that “the plane fell on the gate and crashed nearby. A class was in session where the plane crashed. The injured are being taken out one by one.”

As noted by The Times of India, a formal investigation has now been launched to ascertain the cause of the accident. The F-7 BGI, manufactured in China, is commonly used by the Bangladesh Air Force for training purposes.