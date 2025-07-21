DU 2025 cutoff list released, here’s how to check

The Delhi University (DU) has published college-specific cut-off scores for undergraduate admissions based on the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate 2024.
The entire list, which contains 1,528 course-college combinations, is available on the official websites admission.uod.ac.in and du.ac.in.
This year's highest cut-off was 950 out of 1,000 for Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Political Science at Hindu College. Other notable institutions, like St Stephen's, Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, and Hansraj, have set high standards in popular programs such as Economics, History, Psychology, and English.
At the same time, several programmes, particularly in languages, had significantly lower cut-offs. For example, the cut-off for Mata Sundri College for Women's BA (Honours) Hindi is 65, whereas Zakir Hussain Delhi College's BA (Honours) Urdu is 111.
Here are the cutoffs at DU colleges for various undergraduate programmes:
Hindu College
BA (Honours) Political Science - 950
BA (Honours) History - 914
BA Program (History + Political Science) - 936
BCom (Honours) - 912
BSc (Honours) Mathematics - 818
Lady Shri Ram College (LSR)
BA (Honours) Psychology - 926
BA (Honours) Political Science - 915
BA Programme (Economics + Political Science) - 897
BCom (Honours) - 906
Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)
BCom (Honours) - 917
BA (Honours) Economics - 909
St Stephen's College
BA (Honours) English - 926
BA (Honours) History - 918
BA (Honours) Economics - 904
Miranda House
BA (Honours) Political Science - 925
BA (Honours) History - 894
BA (Honours) Geography - 889
Students can follow these simple steps to download the entire list of college-specific cut-offs:
Visit the Delhi University admission portal at admission.uod.ac.in.
Click on the "Undergraduate Admissions" section.
Search for the "CUET Cut-Off List 2024" link.
Select your college and course to get specific cut-offs.
Download the PDF file for reference.
Take a printout if necessary.