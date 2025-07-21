DU 2025 cutoff list released, here’s how to check

The Delhi University (DU) has published college-specific cut-off scores for undergraduate admissions based on the results of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate 2024.

The entire list, which contains 1,528 course-college combinations, is available on the official websites admission.uod.ac.in and du.ac.in.

This year's highest cut-off was 950 out of 1,000 for Bachelor of Arts (Honours) Political Science at Hindu College. Other notable institutions, like St Stephen's, Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Shri Ram College of Commerce, and Hansraj, have set high standards in popular programs such as Economics, History, Psychology, and English.

At the same time, several programmes, particularly in languages, had significantly lower cut-offs. For example, the cut-off for Mata Sundri College for Women's BA (Honours) Hindi is 65, whereas Zakir Hussain Delhi College's BA (Honours) Urdu is 111.

Here are the cutoffs at DU colleges for various undergraduate programmes:



Hindu College

BA (Honours) Political Science - 950 BA (Honours) History - 914 BA Program (History + Political Science) - 936 BCom (Honours) - 912 BSc (Honours) Mathematics - 818

Lady Shri Ram College (LSR)

BA (Honours) Psychology - 926 BA (Honours) Political Science - 915 BA Programme (Economics + Political Science) - 897 BCom (Honours) - 906

Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC)

BCom (Honours) - 917 BA (Honours) Economics - 909

St Stephen's College

BA (Honours) English - 926 BA (Honours) History - 918 BA (Honours) Economics - 904

Miranda House

BA (Honours) Political Science - 925 BA (Honours) History - 894 BA (Honours) Geography - 889

Students can follow these simple steps to download the entire list of college-specific cut-offs: