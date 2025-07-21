Agniveer recruitment 2025: Results to be announced for 25,000 Army posts

The Indian Army is expected to publish the results of its Agniveer Common Entrance Exam (CEE) 2025 in the coming days, either by the end of July or early August. Candidates who took the test can download both the result and the provisional answer key from the official website, joinindianarmy.nic.in, using their roll number and date of birth.

According to The Times of India, the CEE was conducted from June 30 to July 10, across 13 languages such as English, Hindi, Malayalam, and Tamil, among others. The computer-based test featured multiple-choice questions (MCQs), and the pattern varied based on the post applied for. Some aspirants were required to attempt 50 questions in one hour, while others had to solve 100 questions over two hours.

The exam was part of a broader recruitment effort launched on March 12 to fill around 25,000 vacancies in the Indian Army.

As noted by The Times of India, roles on offer included General Duty, Technical, Tradesman, Nursing Assistant, and Sepoy Pharma. Additionally, a special category was created for Women Military Police applicants from Delhi, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, and Chandigarh.

Candidates who qualify in the merit list will move on to the next stage: a recruitment rally. The provisional answer key, expected shortly, will help applicants estimate their scores ahead of the final results.