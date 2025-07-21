Ableism at its peak? NMC's new "interim" guidelines might NOT be a boon for disabled students

"These are just a list of disability-specific tasks which have nothing to do with your competence," said the activist.

He said that candidates are asked if they can climb stairs unaided or stand on their affected limb without support. “I am a professor in a medical college and a person with a disability. By these parameters, I would not qualify for MBBS admission today,” Dr Singh said and added, “These questions are framed to weed out candidates, not to assess their actual competency to practice medicine.”

The committee consisted of just one disabled member...

Singh also questioned the legitimacy of the committee that drafted the guidelines. Despite earlier consultations where names of several senior doctors with disabilities were shared with the NMC, the committee included only one member with a disability, and even that individual had no documented contribution to disability rights scholarship.

“They ignored doctors who have not only lived experience but also academic and professional expertise in disability justice,” Dr Singh said, adding that this was a direct violation of the Supreme Court’s previous instruction to involve professionals with 'lived experience'.



Other points of contention

Singh further alleged that the NMC had ignored other explicit directives from the Supreme Court, including the need to establish 'Enabling Units' in medical colleges, as mandated by UGC regulations.

Instead, the guidelines vaguely referred to “disability cells”, a term Singh said is often misused by hospitals to denote patient care units, rather than educational support structures.

Another critical gap, according to Singh, is the absence of any official documentation or guidance on reasonable accommodations.

“In the UK, the General Medical Council has a guide called 'Welcomed and Valued', detailing how medical institutions can support students with disabilities. The NMC has produced nothing similar,” Singh said, adding that even basic accommodations and additional help, such as sign language interpreters being provided to these doctors, are not mentioned in the guidelines.

Singh also criticised the geographical distribution of the verification centres. There are 16 designated medical boards to assess functional competency, and these are spread across only ten states.

“A student from a remote state with no designated centre will need to travel across the country to prove their eligibility, even after having a valid Unique Disability Identification Card (UDID). This is outright discrimination,” he said.

A hasty decision?

Singh did not shy away from calling out the NMC for what he termed “regulatory opportunism”.

According to the medico, the commission delayed the release of the guidelines until the Supreme Court went into recess, issuing them just a day before counselling began. “This was a calculated move. They missed multiple court deadlines, avoided public consultation, and rushed out an interim document without scope for objections or feedback,” he claimed.

While the NMC claims these guidelines are provisional and subject to future revision, Dr Singh made it clear that the guidelines, in their current form, contradict the essence of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act and Supreme Court orders, and could be subject to legal challenge. “What we see is not a move towards inclusion but a continuation of ableist attitudes under a different name,” he said.

These interim guidelines, he stated, are a result of inequities and a product of hasty implementation. "They waited long enough. And just a day before this counselling, they are releasing this report," further adding that the report fuels ableism, and is a far cry from what it is meant to deliver.