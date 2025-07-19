No change in SSLC, PUC exam system: Karnataka Education Department

The Department of School Education and Literacy in Karnataka stated that there will be no modifications to the three-examination system, which is currently in practice for the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) and Pre-University Course (PUC).

Madhu Bangarappa, in a social media post, said, “There is no change in the present annual exam 2 and exam 3 for both SSLC and PUC students. These exams will continue in line with the existing policy. Furthermore, there have been no discussions to withdraw the current three-exam system”. According to a report by the Times of India, the minister's clarification came in response to news reports that alleged these exams could be rolled back.

The SSLC exam is conducted at the end of Class 10, while the PUC exam is held after Class 12. Both are crucial milestones in a student’s academic journey in Karnataka, serving as gateways to higher education and competitive exams.

These exams are administered by the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), formerly known as the Karnataka Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB). The board is responsible for designing the syllabus, conducting public examinations, evaluating answer scripts, and publishing results for lakhs of students across the state each year.