Kerala braces for heavy rainfall: Schools shut in multiple districts

On Friday, July 18, 2025, district collectors in Kannur, Wayanad, and Kasaragod announced the closure of all educational institutions, including professional colleges, for today, Saturday, July 19, due to an India Meteorological Department (IMD) alert for extremely heavy rainfall, as per an Onmanorama report.



Tuition centres, anganwadis, and religious study institutions in these districts will also remain closed. In Wayanad, residential schools will continue to operate as per their regular schedule.



Additionally, the Kozhikode district collector declared a holiday for all educational institutions in Vadakara Taluk due to adverse weather conditions.



Pre-scheduled examinations to proceed

Despite the closures, university and departmental examinations scheduled for today, Saturday, July 19, will proceed as planned across the affected districts, ensuring minimal disruption to academic assessments.



The IMD has issued a series of weather alerts for Kerala, predicting intense rainfall until July 22, 2025, with particular concern for landslide-prone areas like Wayanad, which experienced devastating landslides in Chooralmala and Mundakai last year.



The alerts are as follows:

Red Alert (Extremely heavy rainfall)



July 19: Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

July 20: Kannur, Kasaragod



Orange Alert (Heavy to very heavy rainfall)

July 19: Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad

July 20: Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Idukki

July 21: Kannur, Kasaragod



Yellow Alert (Moderate to heavy rainfall)

July 19: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam

July 20: Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

July 21: Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad

July 22: Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod



The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) has urged residents to exercise extreme caution, particularly in vulnerable terrains and coastal areas.