"I don't have that interest or spark now": 21-year-old NEET aspirant pens emotional note after repeated attempts

An emotional note written by a 21-year-old NEET aspirant has now gone viral on social media, capturing the struggles of many who find themselves stuck between expectations and personal setbacks.

After failing to crack the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) exam twice, the student, who goes by the handle @underskore69 on Reddit, opened up about his declining mental health and the toll the journey has taken on him, despite having cleared Class 12 and enrolling in a BPharm course, said a report by Business Today.

"I started crying after writing the last line. (Declining mental health)," he wrote while sharing the post.

The note speaks of his receding motivation and emotional burnout. "Preparing for NEET again, but I don't have that interest or spark now, which kept me hooked every time and used to motivate me to work harder to become a doctor. Maybe it is because of repeated failures. Failure in cracking NEET, in getting my dream profession, and failure in earning respect. Day by day, living in this home is getting harder for me. For my parents, I'm just a failure and an unemployed person."

His candid words struck a chord with many on the internet, and then came an outpouring of support, encouragement, and shared experiences. One user commented, "You’re too young at 21 to call yourself a failure. Go for a day out, eat something you love, watch a movie or whatever you like, you need to relax. Just focus on your college and NEET prep. It’s going to be okay, don't worry, just put in work and relax, it’s not too late yet."

Another added: "Everybody fails. Let it teach you, not break you. Start again, analyse mistakes. Fix it. Learn. Grow. Succeed. Best of luck."

A third encouraged the user to focus on self-love and joy: "Get out of the home and live and think of earning. Get a Joyful life for yourself, do the course you love, spread that Love to others too. Stop hating, start loving and doing what you love. Just do it. No more crying. Live Life. This is it."

Many also shared personal accounts that echoed similar feelings of hopelessness.

One Redditor wrote, "Me too failed NEET twice and now doing B pharmacy from a college in my home town living with my parents. Even in my nightmares I have never thought of this situation that I will end up in. No social life, no good friends, nothing. My college friends are so 'chapri' that I occasionally talk to them. I literally have no interest in my current course. It's crazy to know how one single exam can shatter our lives to such an extent. I'm just tired of everything..."