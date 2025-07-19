DU admission 1st list 2025 out at ugadmission.uod.ac.in: Here’s all you need to know

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the first seat allotment list, also known as the DU First Merit List 2025, for undergraduate (UG) admissions for the academic year 2025–26. The list was made available today, July 19, 2025, at 5 pm on the CSAS-UG portal – reported The Economic Times.

How to check the DU 1st admission list 2025

Step 1: Visit ugadmission.uod.ac.in

→ Navigate to the CSAS-UG section

→ Click on “Download First Merit List”

Step 2: Log in to your account. You’ll find a personalised seat allotment PDF showing your course and college allocation.

Step 3: If the file doesn’t load, try clearing your browser cache or switching to a different browser.

Step 4: A generic version of the allotment list (without personal details) may also be available under your DU dashboard.

Direct links for access

Cut-off and seat acceptance timeline

Cut-offs vary by college and programme. The university has not yet released a consolidated PDF of all UG cut-offs, but students can view details in their personalised PDFs or through the admission portal.

Seat acceptance window: July 19 to July 21, 2025

College approval of applications: July 19 to July 22, 2025

Deadline for fee payment: July 23, 2025

Eligibility and admission criteria

Admissions to DU’s undergraduate programmes (excluding School of Open Learning, Non-Collegiate Women Education Board, and foreign nationals) are based on CUET (UG) 2025 scores.

Seat allocation strictly adheres to each program’s specific subject requirements, including Languages, Domain-Specific Subjects, and/or General Aptitude Test (GAT) combinations attempted in CUET.

For detailed eligibility and course-wise criteria, candidates are advised to visit the official DU UG Admission Portal.