BYJU'S founders to file $2.5 billion lawsuit against Glas Trust

Beleaguered EdTech company BYJU’S founders, Byju Raveendran and Divya Gokulnath, are planning to file a lawsuit exceeding $2.5 billion against Glas Trust and other parties, citing harm to their reputation and business, their legal counsel said in a statement on Thursday (July 17, 2025).

The founders intend to pursue legal action both in India and abroad, the statement added.

According to a report by The Hindu, Senior Litigation Advisor at Lazareff Le Bars Eurl, J Michael McNutt, said in a statement: "BYJU's founders reserve all rights to bring actions against those parties that have caused damage to them personally and their businesses, including Think & Learn. The conduct before the Courts by Alpha, Glas Trust and its counsel has been reprehensible and improper in our view. We reserve the right to use all legal means to obtain justice for BYJU's founders”.

The counsel stated that legal claims have already been initiated in India against Glas Trust – formerly a subsidiary of Think & Learn – which Glas Trust now asserts control over, along with other involved parties.

"Additional claims are being prepared against those parties in other jurisdictions. Such claims to be issued by all or some of BYJU's founders are expected to request monetary damages of not less than $2.5 billion," McNutt added.

Currently, Think and Learn, the parent company of BYJU'S brand, is undergoing insolvency proceedings triggered by a petition filed by Glas Trust, the US-based lenders' agent.