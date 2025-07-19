Applications open for Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for college and university students

The Board of Intermediate Education, Andhra Pradesh (BIEAP), has announced the opening of applications for the Central Sector Scheme of Scholarship for College and University Students for the academic year 2025-26. Secretary Kritika Sukla informed that the scholarship portal (https://www.scholarships.gov.in) is now live for both fresh and renewal applications.Students who passed the Intermediate Public Examination in 2025 are eligible to apply for fresh scholarships.

Those who have already been selected in previous years can submit their renewal applications, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The last date for submission of both categories is October 31, 2025.

The scheme, under the Department of Higher Education, aims to support meritorious students from economically weaker sections. District Vocational and Intermediate Education Officers (DVEOs/DIEOs) and Regional Inspection Officers (RIOs) have been instructed to alert principals of all junior colleges to give wide publicity to the scheme and guide students, especially those in the top 20 percentile.

Eligible students can check their data at bie.ap.gov.in and apply through the National Scholarship Portal.

In more news...

The government on Friday announced that the Chennai Institute of Journalism will offer a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism (PGDJ) course from the academic year 2025-26, making it the first government-run institution in Tamil Nadu to offer such a programme, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

The establishment of the institute was first announced in April by Information and Publicity Minister MP Saminathan in the Assembly.