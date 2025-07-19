Adilabad district: Karate training classes for school students

For the first time, the district superintendent of police, Akhil Mahajan, launched karate training classes for girl students in government schools in the district, focusing on protection and self-defence under the name Operation Jawala.

Karate training classes began in all schools across the district in a phased manner. An effort by the district police to ensure that students have self-defence so that they can protect themselves in any circumstances.

The Operation Jwala programme was organised in the premises of Mahatma Jyotibapule Girls' School and College, and the Superintendent of Police, Akhil Mahajan, visited and launched the programme in the district headquarters.

He stated that self-protection is crucial for female students and launched the programme, with the aim of prioritising self-protection. The district police machinery is always available to help, he said.

He said that the Karate training classes trainers will give training in all the government schools for one hour after school hours in the evening. He said that the district police administration has started its efforts to develop self-confidence and self-esteem in students from a young age, so that they will have the courage to protect themselves in any situation.

Students will be able to protect themselves using the methods learned from such training classes, and their courage will be enhanced; they will be able to contact the district police administration in any circumstance.

She Teams will be available to women at all times, and they will be aware of them. He advised them to contact Dial 100 or the Adilabad She Team.

He advised everyone to take advantage of the training and learn. He stated that approximately 500 students will be trained at this school through Operation Jwala.

Utnoor ASP Kajal Singh, District Education Officer Srinivas Reddy and other officials participated.