Visa delays threaten a 70% drop in Indian students at US Universities, but why?

With the fall semester approaching, Indian students aiming to study in the United States face a potential 70% drop in enrollment due to a freeze in visa appointment slots and a sharp increase in visa rejections, according to a report by The Times of India, today, Friday, July 18.



The crisis has left thousands of students and their families anxious as they await clarity from US authorities.



Limited visa slots a cause of worry

The usual rush to secure visa appointments has turned into a nightmare for students. Sanjeev Rai from Hyderabad Overseas Consultant shared, “By this time, usually, most students are done with their visa interviews and are preparing to fly. This year, we are refreshing the portal every day, hoping for a slot to open. It’s the worst in years.”



Even when a few slots opened midweek, many students faced issues. Ankit Jain from Window Overseas Education Consultancy said, “Even when a few slots opened midweek, those who managed to book haven’t received confirmation.” He speculated that US authorities might be testing the system, adding, “There’s no logical reason to open a handful of slots without confirming bookings.”



High rejection rates add to the crisis

Students who secured early appointments are facing an unexpectedly high rejection rate. Jain noted, “Many students who usually would have had smooth approvals are being turned away. Their social media was also clean. The only reason that everyone seems to be receiving is 214B.” The 214B rejection indicates that applicants failed to prove strong ties to India and do not intend to return to their home country.



US Consulate responds

The US Consulate General in Hyderabad has resumed releasing visa slots and advised students to check the embassy or consulate website for updates.A spokesperson stated, “We are working to fully vet visa applicants to ensure they do not harm America or our interests, and that they credibly establish their eligibility for the visa sought, including that they intend to engage in activities consistent with the terms of their admission. We encourage applicants to apply as early as they can and to anticipate additional processing time for these visa categories.”



With less than two weeks until the fall semester, the lack of visa slots and high rejection rates continue to create uncertainty.