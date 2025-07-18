Video of Chinese students launching a two-stage water rocket is winning the internet

A video showing a group of Chinese students launching a two-stage water rocket is now doing the rounds on social media, leaving the viewers puzzled. The video clip shows the homemade rocket blasting off with a massive force, and the second stage separating and continuing its ascent, midway through its flight, said a report by NDTV.

The clip has left the netizens speechless – many applauding the students’ teamwork and innovation. The smooth deployment of a parachute during the descent – enabling the rocket to land safely, has impressed everyone.

The caption of the video shared on X by Tansu Yegen said, "In China, students made a two-stage rocket using a cola bottle and water pressure."

The video, now viral, has already won over 1.2 million views. The comment section is flooding with praises for students, lauding their precision, understanding of physics and teamwork.