Video of Chinese students launching a two-stage water rocket is winning the internet

A video showing a group of Chinese students launching a two-stage water rocket is now doing the rounds on social media, leaving the viewers puzzled. The video clip shows the homemade rocket blasting off with a massive force, and the second stage separating and continuing its ascent, midway through its flight, said a report by NDTV.
The clip has left the netizens speechless – many applauding the students’ teamwork and innovation. The smooth deployment of a parachute during the descent – enabling the rocket to land safely, has impressed everyone.
The caption of the video shared on X by Tansu Yegen said, "In China, students made a two-stage rocket using a cola bottle and water pressure."
The video, now viral, has already won over 1.2 million views. The comment section is flooding with praises for students, lauding their precision, understanding of physics and teamwork.
While one user wrote, "This is fantastic and mind boggling! Well done kids”, another commented, "Such a nice experiment and great learning experience for kids”.
"Yeah this was a science experiment in my school, we used to build our own air pressure rockets and compete on whose rocket goes higher. In fact, most kids in India probably have done this at least once since the 90's”, said another.
"Incredible!!! I used to do it when I was a kid... in the 70s... it's nothing special... unfortunately the new generations have regressed and only know how to stay on their cell phones all day”, commented another user.
The students built the two-stage water rocket using materials like a plastic bottle and water, guided by the principles of water and air pressure.
The rocket's initial ascent is powered by the release of pressurised water, propelling it upward.
At a specific altitude, the second stage separates and continues its flight using stored air pressure. During descent, a parachute is deployed to ensure a safe landing. This intricate mechanism illustrates key physics concepts, including Newton's laws of motion, air resistance, and the dynamics of pressure.