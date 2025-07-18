Sarthak discovered his voice and purpose through rap, poetry — and Teach For India

For Sarthak Kadam, education was never just about textbooks. It was about finding himself. From his early days as a Teach For India (TFI) student in Grade 2 to becoming a passionate “artivist” who uses rap and poetry to raise his voice, Sarthak’s journey is a powerful example of what happens when learning meets purpose.

“I still remember all my Fellows, each one of them left a mark on my life,” says Sarthak. “They created memories in just two years that most teachers can’t build in ten.”

Through TFI, Sarthak discovered that learning isn’t just about marks. It’s about understanding life, society, and values. His classroom was a space where real-world issues were discussed, empathy was nurtured, and creativity was encouraged.

A big turning point for him was being selected as part of the Fellows of the Future 2024 cohort under Kids Education Revolution (KER). “At first, I didn’t know if I’d manage, but I gave it my best. It helped me grow as a person and taught me time management,” he shares. Balancing FOTF projects with his 10th-grade studies gave him a strong foundation in leadership and collaboration.

Sarthak soon found his voice literally through rap and protest poetry. Inspired by artists like EPR, he started writing about issues like caste discrimination and farmers’ protests. “I call myself an ‘artivist’—an artist and activist. I use rap to speak up for people who don’t always get heard.”

Under his stage name Saearth (a blend of “Sarthak” and “Earth”), he began performing at various platforms including TFI’s 15th Anniversary and educational workshops. “It was my way of giving back,” he says.

Behind this growth was the constant support of his TFI didis and bhaiyas. “I used to waste my time and didn’t look for opportunities. But my Fellows believed in me, gave feedback, and pushed me to do better,” Sarthak shares.

Today, Sarthak believes in laddership over leadership. “It’s about moving forward together, holding hands, supporting each other. That’s what the world needs more of.”

With his 11th-grade journey just beginning at a reputed college in Pune, and plans to explore science, tech, and travel, Sarthak’s path is full of promise.

From a shy student to a bold performer and changemaker, Sarthak’s story shows the power of self-expression, guidance, and the belief that students can lead change — when they are truly seen and heard.

(Sarthak Kadam is a student of Teach For India. Views expressed are his own.)