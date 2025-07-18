RPSC senior teacher recruitment 2025: Registration window for over 6,500 posts to begin on August 19

Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will soon open the application window for Senior Teacher posts. Interested candidates can access the link on the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

The registration process will commence on August 19 and will run till September 19, 2025. This recruitment drive is intended to fill up to 6,500 vacancies, reported Hindustan Times.

Who is eligible?

For Hindi, English, Mathematics, Sanskrit, Urdu, Punjabi, Sindhi, and Gujarati:

Candidates must possess a graduate degree or its equivalent from a University Grants Commission (UGC)-recognised university with the relevant subject as an optional field of study. Additionally, a Degree or Diploma in Education recognised by the National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) or the Government is required.

For Science Subjects

Candidates should have a graduate degree or equivalent from a UGC-recognised institution with at least two of the following as optional subjects: Physics, Chemistry, Zoology, Botany, Microbiology, Biotechnology, or Biochemistry. A Degree or Diploma in Education recognised by the NCTE or the Government is also mandatory.

For Social Science Subjects:

Candidates must hold a graduate degree or equivalent from a UGC-recognised institution with at least two of the following as optional subjects: History, Geography, Economics, Political Science, Sociology, Public Administration, or Philosophy. They must also possess a Degree or Diploma in Education recognised by the NCTE or the Government.

Applicants must be between 18 and 40 years of age.

Selection process

The selection process includes a competitive examination. If needed, the commission has the discretion to adopt moderation or scaling or normalisation methods while evaluating answer sheets/booklets.

Application fee

Candidates belonging to the General (Unreserved) category, as well as those from the Creamy Layer of Backward Classes and Extremely Backward Classes, are required to pay an application fee of Rs 600/-.

Candidates from Reserved Categories, including Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Backward Class (Non-Creamy Layer), Extremely Backward Class (Non-Creamy Layer), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), and Sahariya Primitive Tribe, as well as Persons with Disabilities (PwD), will need to pay Rs 400/-.

For further details, applicants are advised to visit the official website of the RPSC.

Find the detailed notification here.