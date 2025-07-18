Menace of bomb threats. Schooltime in Bengaluru disrupted along with Delhi

Panic gripped over 40 private schools in Bengaluru and nearly 45 schools in Delhi today morning, July 18, after they received bomb threat emails. The threats, sent from the email ID “roadkill333@atomicmail.io” at 7.31 am, caused widespread concern, prompting swift action from authorities in both cities, reported The Hindu.



Details of the threats

The threatening emails claimed explosives were hidden in school classrooms. The message read, “Hello. I am writing to let you know that I have placed several explosive devices (trinitrotoluene) within school classrooms. The explosives are skilfully hidden in black plastic bags.”



The sender expressed personal distress, stating, “You all deserve this, you deserve to suffer just like me. I will erase the last one of you from this world. Not a single soul will survive. I will gladly laugh when I watch the news.”



The email further revealed the sender’s frustration, saying, “I truly hate my life. I was never, never truly helped. Psychiatrists, psychologists, no one has ever cared, and no one will ever care. You only care about medicating the helpless and clueless humans. Psychiatrists never tell you that those meds ruin your organs or that they cause disgusting weight gain.”



The sender also wrote, “People are brainwashed into believing psychiatric medications can help but said he was living proof they don’t.”



Response from authorities

In Bengaluru, police, anti-sabotage teams, and canine squads were deployed to search the affected schools, including those in RR Nagar and Kengeri.

C Vamsi Krishna, Joint Commissioner (West), confirmed to The Hindu that around 15 schools in Bengaluru have reported threats, although the exact number is still being verified as more schools come forward.



In Delhi, schools in Pitampura, Dwarka, Rohini, South Delhi, and Central Delhi were targeted. Searches in several schools have concluded, confirming the threats as hoaxes. A few schools declared holidays, while others asked students to stay until searches were completed.



Other details

The emails were sent to school administration IDs and, in some cases, directly to principals. Schools took immediate precautions, with many evacuating students and staff. The police are collecting statements from affected schools to file complaints. Authorities are deliberating whether to register individual FIRs for each school or consolidate them into a single case, given the identical nature of the emails.