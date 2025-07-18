Karnataka: Incident of school children cleaning hostel toilet goes viral

A video clip of the girl students cleaning the toilets, bathrooms, and corridors of the Kasturba Gandhi Residential School hostel, situated in Arakera (K) village, Yadgir taluk, has gone viral.

As per the video clip, 97 girl students are residing in the hostel and they have been given the work of cleaning the toilets, bathrooms and corridors of the hostel building on a rotation basis, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

A batch of three girl students need to complete this work, and it will be assigned to other students on a rotation basis.

Member of the Karnataka State Commission for the Protection of Child Rights, Shashidhar Kosambe, who oversees Yadgir and Bidar districts, stated that he has requested the Deputy Director of School Education to investigate the matter and submit a report.

Deputy Director of School Education of Yadgir district, CS Mudhol, told The New Indian Express that he has sent a team to inspect the matter, and it has given the report, which will be sent to the Additional Commissioner of School Education. He declined to share the contents of the report given by the inspection team.

Koppal district's Mangalapur villagers protested for a graveyard by arranging a funeral in front of a government school amid the centre of the village, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

A few villagers were surprised to see other villagers ready to perform final rites in front of a school which is in the middle of the village. Some of them raised their voice to get their justice by giving a graveyard to their village.