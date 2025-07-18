‘Gone are the days of India Gate’: Lucknow school takes kids to Japan for Rs 3.5 lakh

A school in Lucknow is going viral for offering its students an international experience that goes far beyond traditional classroom learning.

A video circulating on social media shows young students from City Montessori School (CMS), also known as The Lucknow School, exploring the streets of Japan, where they were seen interacting with an Indian content creator, reported Times Now.

In the video, the creator is visibly surprised as he asks the students, “Is there now a school in Lucknow that is taking kids to Japan?" The children, who claim to be in Class 5, and their affirmative answer leave him even more stunned.

He responds with disbelief, “Come closer to the camera and say that again. The school is actually bringing kids to Japan!"

The clip has triggered a wave of reactions online, with the comments section filled with a mix of nostalgia, envy, and admiration.

One user remarked, “Humko toh India Gate bhi leke nahi gaya." (They did not even take us to the India Gate.)

Another quipped, “Itne me mera LKG se 12th tak ho gaya." (In that amount, I pursued my Lower Kindergarten (LKG) to Class 12.)

A different user clarified, “Bhai, CMS hai, duniya ka sabse bada school hai Lucknow mein." (Brother, this CMS is the world's largest school, located in Lucknow.)

And summing up the sentiment, one person wrote, “Moral of the story – agar paisa ho to sab kuch tumhara." (Moral of the story – if you have the money, everything can be yours.)