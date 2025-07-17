US Embassy in India issues warning; Criminal acts could lead to visa revocation

The US Embassy in India has warned visa holders and applicants that committing crimes, such as theft, assault, or burglary, in the United States could result in immediate visa revocation and may prevent future entry into the country, as reported by The Economic Times.
The advisory emphasises the importance of following US laws during visits.
“Committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States won’t just cause you legal issues — it could lead to your visa being revoked and make you ineligible for future US visas,” the embassy stated on X.
“The United States values law and order and expects foreign visitors to follow all US laws,” the statement added. The embassy highlighted that even minor criminal acts could have serious immigration consequences.
Advisory issued following incident
The advisory follows an incident involving an Indian woman who was caught shoplifting items worth around Rs 1.1 lakh (approximately $1,300) at a Target store in Illinois, while on vacation.
A viral video showed her pleading with police officers, saying, “I don’t want to get into any trouble…I haven’t done anything yet. What should I do? I’m really sorry…What’s the harm? I’m ready to pay for this.” She also begged not to be taken to the police station when asked about her passport.
According to a store employee, the woman spent over four hours browsing various sections of the store before attempting to leave with unpaid goods.