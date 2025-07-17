US Embassy in India issues warning; Criminal acts could lead to visa revocation

The US Embassy in India has warned visa holders and applicants that committing crimes, such as theft, assault, or burglary, in the United States could result in immediate visa revocation and may prevent future entry into the country, as reported by The Economic Times.



The advisory emphasises the importance of following US laws during visits.



“Committing assault, theft, or burglary in the United States won’t just cause you legal issues — it could lead to your visa being revoked and make you ineligible for future US visas,” the embassy stated on X.