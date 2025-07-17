Two Class 12 students apprehended for assaulting school teacher with liquor bottle

In an incident, two Class 12 students brutally assaulted a school teacher using liquor bottles within school premises on Wednesday, July 16.

The police apprehended the minor boys and produced them before the juvenile justice board (JJB). Police sources said that Shanmuga Sundaram (47) hailing from Thirumangalam area is working as political science teacher at SR Government Higher Secondary School in Thiruthangal area in Sivakasi in Viruthunagar district, stated a report by The New Indian Express.

On Wednesday afternoon, July 16, Shanmuga Sundaram was taking class for plus one students when he reportedly noticed a group of four Class 12th students arriving late. Shunmuga Sundaram questioned the students to check why they were late to class.

Upon smelling liquor scent from the students, he asked the students to accompany him to the headmaster's office.

In a fit of anger, two of the students assaulted Shanmuga Sundaram with a bottle (said to be a liquor bottle) which they kept hidden in their bag, and fled from the venue. Injured Shanmuga Sundaram was rushed to nearby hospital for treatment.

In this incident he suffered injuries to his face and head.

When contacted, senior police official from Virudhunagar stated that based on his statement, cases have been booked against the Class 12th boys. Both boys were apprehended and were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board for further action, as per the report by The New Indian Express.

The official added that Shanmuga Sundaram is in stable condition and he had a couple of stitches in his face. Further investigation was underway.