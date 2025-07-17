Rohan Manchanda: Championing India’s musical roots with Lokgharana

In a digital age where global beats often eclipse local rhythms, Rohan Manchanda emerges as a passionate custodian of India’s rich musical heritage. Through Lokgharana — a platform he founded — Rohan is dedicated to nurturing traditional musicians and passing their legacy on to future generations, particularly underprivileged learners.

Rohan was still in school when he launched Lokgharana, identied a growing gap: many aspiring musicians had neither access to authentic teachers nor the cultural connection required for true mastery.

His platform bridges this divide by connecting learners with seasoned artists, ensuring that India’s classical instruments and folk forms don’t vanish into obscurity.

Four Pillars of Lokgharana's Approach

1. Free music lessons for underprivileged children

Through fundraising efforts — such as campaigns on Milaap — Rohan has raised support for providing free sitar, tabla, and voice training, empowering kids who might otherwise never touch a traditional instrument.

2. Livelihood support for musicians

Lokgharana actively creates performance opportunities — recitals, workshops, and community events — helping artists earn sustainable income, share their craft, and stay rooted in their art form.

3. Digital archiving and outreach

The Lokgharana website and social media channels cultivate an online presence for regional forms, ensuring rare ragas, folk tunes, and teaching traditions reach modern audiences.

4. Community & cultural events

From school recitals to regional music nights, these gatherings not only showcase artists but also rekindle local pride and rebuild the ecosystem around traditional music.

Early Impact & Growth

● Over dozens of children have received free training in classical instruments and vocals.

● Multiple community events have featured both learners and master musicians, generating both awareness and appreciation.

● Digital platforms now showcase unseen performances and traditional teachings, serving as cultural repositories.

A larger movement

Beyond individual workshops, Rohan’s initiative speaks to greater systemic change:

● Reclaiming cultural identity: Reinforces regional traditions in an increasingly homogenised world.

● Economic upliftment: Offers artists dignity and stable livelihoods.

● Youth empowerment: Engages both young learners and leaders — like himself — in cultural preservation.

Looking ahead: Expansion & sustainability

● Building digital classrooms for remote learning.

● Engaging with schools for music integration in the curriculum.

● Partnering with NGOs, cultural bodies, and philanthropiststo scale reach and impact.

A modern maestro of change

Rohan Manchanda exemplifies the modern role of youth as cultural stewards. With Lokgharana, he's not merely teaching music — he's reviving traditions, empowering communities, and forging a path where art sustains artists and inspires learners.

“Lokgharana offers a solution by providing an online platform that connects passionate learners with experienced music artists, ensuring the preservation and promotion of Indian classical music.”

As Lokgharana continues to grow, its mantra remains clear: preserving India’s musical soul through access, respect, and opportunity — one sitar, one tabla, and one learner at a time.