New Zealand to become the new hotspot for international students? Here's why

New Zealand is set to become a top destination for international students with its new International Education Going for Growth plan, reported Financial Express, today, Friday, July 17.



The government aims to double the value of foreign education from $3.6 billion in 2024 to $7.2 billion by 2034. To achieve this, student enrollments are expected to rise from 83,400 in 2024 to 1,05,000 by 2027 and reach 1,19,000 by 2034.



Easier immigration rules for students

To attract genuine students, New Zealand is updating its immigration policies to provide high-quality education and better opportunities.



Starting from November 2025, students with a student visa will be able to work up to 25 hours per week during the semester, up from the current 20-hour limit.



This change will apply to all new student visas granted from November 3, 2025, even if the application was done earlier.



Students with existing visas allowing only 20 hours of work will need to apply for a variation of conditions or a new visa to access the extra five hours, with applicable immigration fees.



Many student visas already allow full-time work during summer and other scheduled breaks, so some students may not need to apply for the change immediately.



New work rights for exchange programmes

New Zealand is also expanding in-study work rights for students on approved exchange and study abroad programmes. This move will make it easier for these students to gain work experience while studying, enhancing their overall experience in the country.



New visa options

The government is reviewing the Pathway Student Visa Pilot to introduce multi-year visas for students enrolled in multi-year programmes. Additionally, a new six-month work visa for sub-degree international graduate students is expected to be introduced.



This visa will serve as a bridge to the Accredited Employer Work Visa, helping graduates transition to the workforce.



Good news for Indian students

From June 23, 2025, Immigration New Zealand will update the List of Qualifications Exempt from International Qualification Assessment (IQA). Students from countries like India, France, Germany, Italy, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Sweden, and Switzerland will no longer need an IQA to prove their qualifications are valid in New Zealand, making the application process smoother.



New Zealand remains a popular study destination for Indian students. Between January and August 2024, international student enrollments from India surged by 34%, rising from 7,930 in 2023 to 10,640 in 2024, showing the country's growing appeal.