New in AI: Airtel offers free Perplexity Pro plan to users

What is perplexity?

Perplexity, a US-based Artificial Intelligence (AI) start-up, provides AI-driven web search services and competes with platforms like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini.



The Pro plan, worth $200 (around Rs 17,000) annually, offers advanced features, including access to powerful AI models like OpenAI’s o3, Claude 4.0, and xAI’s Grok 4.



Users also get Pro and Reasoning search modes, file analysis, image generation, API credits, and priority support. Additionally, the Labs feature allows users to manage complex projects involving reports, spreadsheets, dashboards, and basic web apps.



Accessing Perplexity

Perplexity is available on multiple platforms, including Android, iPhone, Windows, Mac, and web browsers, making it easy for users to access its features on various devices.

The company also offers a Max plan, priced at $200 per month, which provides unrestricted access to the platform.



Google’s AI offer for students

In a similar move, Google announced on July 15 a free one-year subscription to its AI Pro plan for Indian students aged 18 and above, valued at Rs 19,500.

This plan provides access to Google’s advanced AI model, Gemini 2.5 Pro, along with tools like Deep Research, NotebookLM with five times more access, and the video generation tool Veo 3 integrated into Gemini and Flow.

These back-to-back AI subscription offers mark a significant push to make advanced AI tools accessible to Indian users, enhancing opportunities for both students and telecom customers to leverage cutting-edge technology.