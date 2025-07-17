“How long should the students wait?”: Reality of admission to degree courses in Andhra Pradesh

Several student bodies in Andhra Pradesh, including the Students’ Federation of India (SFI), All India Students’ Federation (AISF), Progressive Democratic Students’ Union (PDSU), and Tribal Students’ Union (TSU), staged protests on Wednesday, July 16, over the prolonged delay in admissions to undergraduate (UG) degree courses.

They criticised the government for the uncertainty caused, demanding immediate action to start the admission process that was originally scheduled for June. Following the protests, admissions to undergraduate programmes across the state commenced today, July 17.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has submitted a memorandum to key authorities in Andhra Pradesh, raising concerns about irregularities in the state's higher education system. The representations were addressed to the Chairman of the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) Prof K Madhu Murthy, Director of Collegiate Education Dr Narayana Bharath Gupta, and Governor S Abdul Nazeer.

“We are demanding that the Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education abide by the academic calendar it has prepared,” said ABVP State Secretary Venkata Gopi, speaking to EdexLive. “So far, the calendar, put up on the website, has only been for namesake and this has to be followed properly for things to fall in place,” he added.

Delays and more

A major demand put forth is that degree admissions be completed by the end of July.

According to the ABVP, the APSCHE has been delaying these admissions in favour of prioritising the Engineering Agricultural and Pharmacy Common Entrance Test (EAPCET) admission process. The student body has called for both processes to run simultaneously, rather than sequentially.

Another student, speaking to EdexLive, noted that many students have been waiting for degree admissions since March, after their intermediate exams. “They are forced to wait for five to six months for a seat. This delay is one of the key reasons why students are opting to move outside Andhra Pradesh for higher education,” he said.

He further added that this lag not only disrupts the academic trajectory of students but also puts financial strain on families – “There is a pressure on the students to pursue their higher studies in private institutions, which often comes with a huge financial baggage.”

Several degree colleges are reportedly functioning with only 30% of their seats filled. “The enrollment ratio has fallen dramatically, and students are reluctant to pursue higher studies in traditional PG programmes like MSc and MCom,” he noted.

Where are teachers?

Adding to the concerns, the shortage of teaching staff in the state was also linked to poor enrollment numbers. “This drop in student interest is contributing to the larger problem of faculty vacancies in state colleges,” he said.

Among the other issues raised in the memorandum is the ongoing confusion regarding the single-major and double-major subject system. “There’s a dilemma surrounding this structure, and we are seeking clarification on this matter,” said Venkata Gopi.

He also pointed out that despite opposition from several management colleges, the state government appears committed to implementing the double-major system – a move attributed to the shortage of faculty.

Student bodies have urged the authorities to take immediate action to prevent further damage to the state’s higher education system.

Which mode is better?

Degree admissions in Andhra Pradesh officially began today, July 17, in both online and offline modes, following sustained protests and pressure from various student groups, including DISHA. However, student leaders say key issues remain unaddressed, particularly the ongoing confusion around UG course formats and how admissions should be carried out.

“There is no consensus within the government between single major and double major programmes,” said Avinash, a member of DISHA, speaking to EdexLive. “It’s caught in a quagmire between students who largely favour single major programmes and the private institutions.”

DISHA pointed out that students continue to be left in limbo as the government swings between varying opinions on critical decisions affecting their academic futures. The lack of clarity, they argue, is fuelling anxiety and delaying effective academic planning.

Another concern flagged was the inconsistent approach to admissions. “There is also debate on whether admissions should be through online or offline mode,” said Avinash. “While some favour offline admissions for better accessibility in rural areas, others argue that both options should be kept open.”

While the launch of admissions marks some progress, student bodies insist that governmental apathy, indecision over course structures and confusion and chaos over the mode of admissions continue to take a toll on higher education in the state.