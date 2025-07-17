Goldman Sachs VP to security guard: A tale of corporate journey you shouldn't miss

Living the life of a security guard and the birth of MyGate app

To build a solution that truly worked, Abhishek took an extraordinary step. He wore a security guard’s uniform and worked 14-hour shifts to understand their daily struggles firsthand.



In a LinkedIn post, he described observing guards as they managed over 50 calls a day, kept manual visitor records, and faced complaints from residents.



He realised the issue wasn’t just about technology, it was about trust, design, and usability. Even nine years after founding MyGate, Abhishek worked another 12-hour shift from 8 am to 8 pm to stay connected to the ground reality.



In 2016, Abhishek teamed up with Vijay Arisetty, a Shaurya Chakra awardee and former Indian Air Force pilot, and Shreyans Daga, an IIT Guwahati and Indian School of Business (ISB) graduate. Inspired by Arisetty’s vision of smart, secure, and connected residential communities, they co-founded MyGate, a security and community management app.



Their goal was to simplify security processes for both residents and guards, making them smarter and more efficient. Today, MyGate serves over 4 million residents across 25,000+ housing societies in India, handling 100 million check-ins monthly.



This is innovation

Abhishek’s hands-on approach shaped MyGate into a platform that goes beyond technology. By focusing on the needs of security guards, the app reduces manual work, improves transparency, and enhances community living. Features like digital check-ins, visitor tracking, and delivery management have made MyGate a trusted name.