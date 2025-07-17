Dharmendra Pradhan flags off University of Southampton’s first Indian campus in Gurugram

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on July 16, Wednesday, inaugurated the India campus of the University of Southampton in Gurugram.

According to a report by DD News, this is the first foreign university to establish its campus in India under the new guidelines of the University Grants Commission (UGC).

Pradhan lauded this event as a “momentous milestone” in the internationalisation of education under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. He added that this crucial development also strengthens the education pillar of the India-UK strategic partnership, as illustrated in the India-UK Roadmap 2030.

“Southampton University’s campus in Gurugram will create new synergies, foster a new culture of curiosity and excellence, and present an added choice to students to access world-class education at a more affordable cost and nearer to home and family,” said Pradhan.

The minister also urged the university to launch STEM programmes and encourage India’s vision of advancing into a global innovation hub.

The inaugural event was attended by Nayab Singh Saini – Haryana CM, Lord Patel OBE – Chancellor of the University, and a member of the UK House of Lord, Lindy Cameroon – British High Commissioner to India, and Dr Vineet Joshi – UGC Chairman.

Pradhan applauded the university for setting up a state-of-the-art campus within a year of obtaining the Letter of Intent.

Highlighting the strengthening educational ties between India and the UK, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan referred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s depiction of the partnership as a “living bridge” connecting the two nations.

UGC Chairman Dr Vineet Joshi described the upcoming Gurugram campus as a significant milestone and a model for future international collaborations under the NEP 2020. He noted that the initiative reinforces India’s growing position as a global education hub.

The new campus will offer undergraduate and postgraduate programmes in line with UK academic standards, covering disciplines such as Computer Science, Business Management, Economics, and Accounting & Finance. Students will also have the option to complete parts of their studies in the UK or Malaysia.

Academic sessions are set to begin in 2025, with the inaugural batch including students from India, the UAE, and Nepal. Undergraduate courses will include BSc degrees in Computer Science, Economics, Accounting & Finance, and Business Management, while MSc degrees in Finance and International Management will be offered at the postgraduate level.

The university announced that more than 75 faculty members from top global institutions will join the Gurugram campus, ensuring high academic standards. Its global alumni network, comprising over 290,000 graduates, including 1,700+ from India, is expected to contribute significantly by mentoring students and facilitating industry connections.