West Bengal rehauls examination process; here are the key takeaways

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has now released a set of new guidelines for the third-semester examination, bringing in pivotal changes to this year’s exam system.

For the first time, the examination will be held on OMR sheets. Yet another crucial decision is to respond to the growing teacher shortage. Permanent teachers from primary and upper-primary levels will also be appointed as invigilators from now on — opening new vistas in the conduct of examinations, reported WBPay.

Dealing with teacher shortage

According to the council, there were concerns pertaining to the availability of the required number of teachers in several examination centres. In order to address this challenge, permanent teachers from primary and upper primary levels will now be tasked with invigilation in the higher secondary examinations, as a result of which, there will be no more obstacles in the smooth conduct of exams. This is a path-breaking step as earlier, only higher secondary level teachers were accorded this responsibility.

Key take-aways

Here are the other crucial changes which have been brought to the examination system this year – bearing in mind – the convenience of students and a smooth and secure conduct of examinations.

Examination on OMR sheet: The entire assessment for the third semester will now be based on the OMR sheet. Online admit card: Students will now be able to download their admit cards online. If a student forgets to appear with an admit card on the exam day, their exam will be cancelled. However, they will be allowed to appear for the exams on the following days by bringing their admit cards along. Arrangements for the monsoon: As the examination falls during the monsoon season, special arrangements have also been made for examination centres located in flood-prone areas. If required, these centres may also be changed. Special precautions have also been taken to protect OMR sheets and question papers. Transportation of OMR sheets: To prevent OMR sheets from getting drenched in rain, they will be transported by car, from the examination centre to the council’s camp office, and not by train. Stringent security: Students will now be allowed to use the restroom during the examination. The rule for cancelling the entire exam on recovering a mobile phone or an electronic gadget has now been revised; any misbehaviour by a student can result in cancellation of all their exams.

These rules – intended for a transparent and secure examination process – are of utmost importance for students and teachers to note.