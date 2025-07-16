Rajasthan’s nursing hopefuls must hurry as RUHS fee deadline approaches

Students aiming for BSc Nursing seats across Rajasthan will find today, July 16, crucial, as the Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) is expected to release its Round 1 seat allotment results soon.

As noted by Jagran Josh, the outcome can be checked at the official portal, ruhscuet2025.com, where students must enter their application number and date of birth to access their allotment details.

Those who secure a seat are required to promptly download their allotment letter and pay Rs 50,000 to lock their seat. This window, spanning from July 16 to July 22, also covers printing the allotment letter, reporting to the allotted institution, and submitting essential documents.

The counselling journey kicked off with RUHS Jaipur and Marwar Medical University (MMU), Jodhpur, conducting the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) for BSc Nursing on May 27, drawing large participation. This competitive process aims to fill seats across 216 nursing colleges in Rajasthan.

The entire counselling is structured in three rounds. While the first allotment unfolds today, the second is slated for August 1, followed by the third on August 14. Classes are scheduled to commence on August 18, giving students limited time to complete all formalities.

Those dissatisfied with their current allocation or who missed out entirely can try their luck in subsequent rounds, provided they participate in choice filling and document verification again, as noted by Jagran Josh.

Documents to be furnished include marksheets, ID proofs, passport photos, fee payment receipts, and applicable certificates like domicile, caste, migration, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), or Persons with Disabilities (PwD) credentials.

This rigorous procedure is designed to streamline admissions and ensure seats are allotted transparently based on exam ranks, category, and student preferences.