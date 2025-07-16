QS 2026 rankings: Indian metros rise in global education, Delhi deemed most budget-friendly

India’s major cities are steadily carving out a reputation as cost-effective education hubs with growing global appeal, a fact underscored by the latest QS Best Student Cities Rankings for 2026. As India Today reports, Delhi has earned the distinction of being the most affordable student city worldwide, outpacing traditionally budget-friendly destinations.

The annual survey by QS Quacquarelli Symonds evaluates cities on metrics like academic quality, student mix, affordability, and graduate employability. This year, Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, all posted substantial gains over their 2025 rankings, reflecting India’s strengthening position on the international education stage.

Mumbai stood out as India’s highest-ranked city overall, leaping 15 places to secure the 98th global spot. Delhi climbed to 104th, moving up seven notches, and notably clinched the top rank for affordability with a score of 96.5. Bengaluru impressed with one of the sharpest climbs globally, vaulting 22 spots to 108th, while Chennai advanced 12 places to rank 128th.

Affordability remains a crucial draw. As India Today highlights, cities like Bengaluru (84.3) and Chennai (80.1) also scored strongly on QS’s affordability index, which considers tuition and living costs. Compared to more expensive education hubs in the United Kingdom, United States of America, or Australia, Indian metros offer students significant financial relief.

These financial advantages come alongside a growing industry appetite for Indian graduates. QS’s ‘Employer Activity’ indicator — measuring how favourably employers view graduates from a given city — saw Delhi and Mumbai break into the global top 50, while Bengaluru surged 41 spots to 59th and Chennai climbed 29 places.

Academic strength is another pillar. Mumbai is home to the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay and University of Mumbai, Delhi hosts IIT Delhi and University of Delhi, Bengaluru boasts the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) and Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore, and Chennai features IIT Madras and Anna University.

This progress also aligns with India marking five years of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, which aims to internationalise higher education. The QS results suggest these efforts are beginning to pay off, positioning Indian cities as increasingly attractive destinations for global learners.