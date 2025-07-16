Puducherry: 386 gov't quota MBBS seats finalised; CENTAC counselling to begin by month end

For aspiring medical students in Puducherry, a total of 386 MBBS seats have been earmarked under the government quota for the academic year 2025-2026.

This includes 131 seats in the Indira Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (IGMCRI) and 255 seats from three private medical colleges, including 13 additional seats allocated following a High Court order, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The decision was finalised at a meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Rangasamy, and attended by Director of Health and Family Welfare and Director of Medical Education Dr S Sevvel, Officer on Special Duty Mary Josephine Chitra, and representatives from three private medical colleges and two private dental colleges on Monday, July 14.

According to Dr S Sevvel, the three private medical colleges have agreed to offer 242 MBBS seats under the government quota, in addition to 13 extra seats provided as per a High Court directive, bringing the total to 255 seats, up from 240 last year.

Of these, the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) has contributed 57 seats, along with 13 additional seats mandated by the court, totalling 70 seats. Sri Manakula Vinayagar Medical College has provided 93 seats, and Sri Venkateswara Medical College has offered 92 seats.

In all, these three private medical colleges have a combined intake capacity of 650 MBBS seats, from which the government negotiates its annual share.

In the government-run IGMCRI, 131 out of the total 180 MBBS seats are reserved for Puducherry students under the government quota.

In addition to the MBBS seats, 70 BDS seats-35 each from two private dental colleges-will also be available under the government quota, the same as last year With the MBBS and BDS seat allocations now finalised, the Centralised Admission Committee (CENTAC) is expected to release the seat matrix shortly, after which counselling will commence by the end of July, according to official sources, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The NEET-UG examination for undergraduate medical courses was conducted on May 4, and results were declared on June 14.