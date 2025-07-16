MTech in flood and water management for professionals – now in IIT Guwahati

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has now launched an MTech degree in Flood and Water Resources Management.

The programme, which is designed for graduates and working professionals, is aimed at building expertise in tackling modern challenges concerning water scarcity, sustainable development, and flood control, reported India Today.

This two-year programme will be in a hybrid format with live classes online, laboratory sessions, and final exams on campus.

Developed by the Department of Civil Engineering, this course is particularly tailored to those who are already employed in the water resources sector.

The application portal is now live, and interested candidates may apply by July 31. The first batch of classes will commence on August 18.

Eligibility

With the aim of making the programme more accessible to learners, it does not require a Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) score for admission. Candidates will be chosen on the basis of a written test or interview conducted by IIT Guwahati.

Applicants must hold a four-year Bachelor’s degree in Civil, Agricultural Engineering or allied disciplines, and must have at least 60% marks and one year of experience in the field of water resources. There is no age limit specified for the applicants.

The programme also comes with multiple entry and exit options, which allow the learners to earn certifications at various stages. On completing four courses, students can exit with a Postgraduate certificate.

Flexibility in learning

On completing 7 courses, learners can earn a PG diploma, a Master of Science (Engineering) on completing 10 courses across two semesters, and an MTech degree on completing the full four semesters and a capstone project.

“All classes will be recorded for flexible learning. Laboratory work and final evaluations will be held on campus, ensuring hands-on training and expert guidance,” said the institute. Students will also have the opportunity to visit the IIT Guwahati campus for project mentorship and hands-on experience.

Dean of Online Education and Skilling at the IIT Guwahati – Professor Hemant B Kaushik, said, “As climate risks intensify, flood events become more frequent, and water resources face mounting stress, the demand for skilled professionals in this domain has never been greater."

He added that the new MTech programmes are designed to equip working professionals with the tools and knowledge relevant to address these challenges.

“With a flexible structure and strong academic foundation, it allows learners to advance their careers without disrupting their professional commitments,” he said.

Addressing climate challenges

Integrated and sustainable water resource management is the highlight of this semester-based programme. Students will receive training in hydrological modelling, flood forecasting, GIS, and climate adaptation techniques across various geographical and economic conditions.

Graduates will be equipped to work with government agencies, consultancies, international bodies, and research institutions that are committed to climate resilience and water systems.

Find the direct link to apply for an MTech in Flood and Water Management for professionals here.

Candidates are advised to visit www.iitg.ac.in/oes/odp/mtech/fwrm, for more updates and to apply.