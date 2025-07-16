More Indian students flocking to EU countries – here’s why

The number of Indian students flying to foreign universities have plunged across the top three favourite destination countries – Canada, the US, and the UK. However, member states of the European Union (EU) are now seeing an uptrend with more Indian students flying to pursue higher studies.

While Canada saw a 32% drop, with permits falling from 2.78 lakh to 1.89 lakh, the US witnessed a 34% decline, with permits dropping from 1.31 lakh to 86,110 between the financial years 2023 and 2024. The UK saw a 26% decline in sponsored student visa issuances, falling from 1.20 lakh to 88,732 in the same span.

This decline was triggered by restrictive immigration measures, including caps on student intake and limits on dependent visas.

However, Indian students travelling to the EU states have seen a steady rise – close to 80% – in the past five years.

From around 50,000 students in 2018, the number has leapt to over 90,000 in the span of 2023-2024. While only 56,255 students flew for foreign universities in the EU member states in 2018-19, the numbers soared to over 90,000 by 2023-24. The figures stood at 66,385 in 2019-20 and 84,736 in 2022-23.

Drawing from data from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), The Indian Express reported that as of January 1, 2024, over 11.6 lakh Indian students were studying in higher education institutions abroad. While the top three destinations together attracted 31% of Indian students, EU member states made up 8% – a share that has been steadily increasing.

“Europe is an attractive destination for Indian students because it offers a diversity of programs and a richness of cultural experience. Already 90,000 Indian students are studying in Europe…this speaks for itself. With the EU India bilateral relations with India going full steam ahead, more opportunities for people to people contact will be created,” told Herve Delphin, EU ambassador to IE.

Europe is home to over 4,000 higher education institutions and hosts 17.5 million tertiary education students, including those in colleges and vocational programmes. The region also boasts nearly 1.35 million educators and 1.17 million researchers.

EU member states offer the prestigious Erasmus Mundus Joint Master’s Degree (EMJMD), a highly competitive scholarship that covers tuition fees, travel expenses, and a living allowance. Since its launch in 2004, over 50,000 students have received this grant.

One such recipient is 23-year-old Archi.

“I was in no mood to go abroad. So, I applied to get admission in PG course in India through CUET. But that was way too competitive – to a damaging extent. Bacho ka dil toot jaata hai (kids get their heart broken because of the exam). I studied from a private university in Gujarat… I decided to take a gap year,” she told IE.

“I took a gap year for the scholarship because it’s so competitive and at the same time prestigious. I was elated when I found out that I got in. I’m going to Poland and Ireland for a Master's in Psychology under the Global Minds programme,” she added.