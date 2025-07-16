Maharashtra medicos meet MLA Aaditya Thackeray over underpaid residents in state medical colleges

In a follow-up to mounting concerns from resident doctors working in civic-run hospitals, representatives of the Maharashtra State Resident Doctors’ Association (MSRDA) and the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) met Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray yesterday, July 15

The delegation reiterated their long-standing demand for proper stipend enforcement for Senior Resident Doctors and raised additional concerns, including staff shortages across the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) hospitals.

“We met him regarding the issues related to stipends for senior doctors in several BMC-run hospitals. They are paid approximately Rs 30,000 to Rs 35,000 less than what they are expected to be paid as per the revised remuneration,” said Dr Abhijit Helge, President of MSRDA, who was part of the delegation.

“Most of them, while they are supposed to get a stipend of approximately Rs 90,000, do not get over Rs 65,000 to Rs 66,000. If there was a discrepancy of Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 across the state, it wouldn’t have been a huge issue. But a discrepancy of Rs 30,000 across all government hospitals is really concerning,” he added, speaking to Edexlive.

Dr Helge also noted that this issue is not new and has been raised with multiple authorities in the past.

“This time, we approached Aaditya Thackeray, who took these concerns positively and said that he will try to take it up in the state assembly, which will be ending in two more days,” he shared.

Also present at the meeting were FAIMA National President Dr Akshay Dongardive, MSRDA Secretary Dr Sarbik De, and Dr Srinivas G.