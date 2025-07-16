JoSAA 2025 Round 6 seat allotment today: Here’s all you need to know!

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has released the Round 6 seat allotment results today, Wednesday, July 16, on its official website, josaa.nic.in.

Candidates who opted for the slide or float options in Round 5, as well as those who haven’t been allotted any seat so far, can check their Round 6 allotment status on the portal.

As per the official schedule, candidates must report to the allotted institutes or complete the necessary steps – fee payment and document upload – between July 16 and July 20, 2025. The deadline for fee payment is July 20, and the last date to resolve any payment issues or respond to queries is July 21, 2025.

According to a report by Mint, JoSAA has clarified that no sliding or floating options will be available in Round 6. Candidates must either accept and confirm their allotted seat or proceed to other available options.

If a candidate is not allotted a seat in NITs, IIITs, or GFTIs (National Institutes of Technology, Indian Institutes of Information Technology, and Government Funded Technical Institutes), they can register for the CSAB 2025 counselling at csab.nic.in.

Additionally, candidates participating in JoSAA counselling for IITs will not have the option to withdraw at this stage. However, those allotted seats in NITs, IIITs, or GFTIs may choose to withdraw from the counselling process until July 21, and they must respond to any withdrawal queries by July 22.

JoSAA 2025 Round 6 Seat Allotment: Here’s how to check allotment

Visit the official JoSAA website at josaa.nic.in. On the homepage, find and click on the link for the seat allotment result. You will be redirected to a login page. Enter your JoSAA 2025 application number and password. Once logged in, your seat allotment result will appear on the screen. Carefully review the details and verify all the information displayed. Download the result and take a printout for future reference.

Pay the fee after allotment

All candidates who are allotted a seat in any round of the JoSAA counselling process must pay the Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) without delay. Document verification will not be conducted unless the SAF is paid.

JoSAA has set the SAF as follows:

Rs 15,000 for candidates belonging to the following categories: Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), General category – Persons with Disabilities (GEN-PwD), General category – Economically Weaker Section – Persons with Disabilities (GEN-EWS-PwD), Other Backward Classes – Non-Creamy Layer – Persons with Disabilities (OBC-NCL-PwD), Scheduled Caste – Persons with Disabilities (SC-PwD), or Scheduled Tribe – Persons with Disabilities (ST-PwD).

Rs 30,000 for all other candidates.

This fee includes a non-refundable Rs 5,000 JoSAA processing charge. The remaining amount will be adjusted against the final admission fee at the allotted institute.

Details required to check allotment

Candidates must keep their JEE Main 2025 application number and password handy to log in and check the JoSAA 2025 round 6 seat allotment result.