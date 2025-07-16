Google One offer: Why Indian college students shouldn’t miss this Rs 19,500 deal

College students across India now have an opportunity to unlock Google's advanced artificial intelligence toolkit at no cost, provided they act before September 15. As highlighted by India Today, Google has rolled out a special initiative offering college students in India a complimentary one-year subscription to its AI Pro plan, typically priced at Rs 19,500.

This plan packages powerful resources like Gemini 2.5 Pro for deep text analysis, Veo 3 for video generation, and enhances everyday tools such as Gmail and Docs with smart features. A sizeable 2TB of cloud storage also comes bundled in, supporting heavy data requirements.

Google notes that students can harness these features for diverse needs: whether it’s dissecting lengthy textbooks running up to 1,500 pages, polishing resumes for interviews, or fuelling creative projects. To qualify, students must be 18 years or older, reside in India, and be enrolled in an accredited institution.

The tech giant has specified that verification is essential; prospective users need to visit the Google One student offer page, fill in details like their school and personal information, and upload documents if prompted. Once cleared, they can subscribe to the AI Pro plan via the Google Play Store.

However, there’s a fine print many might overlook. The subscription auto-renews at standard rates after the first year unless manually cancelled. Google advises students to ensure they opt out ahead of time if they wish to avoid unexpected charges.

Additionally, the offer is only open to personal Google Accounts; supervised accounts and those subscribed via third-party platforms won’t qualify. A valid payment method is also required, primarily for handling any future billing, as reported by India Today.

This initiative seems to be Google’s way of embedding AI deeper into academic journeys, making premium tools accessible just as students shape their educational and professional futures.