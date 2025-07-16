Faith marches on, fear rises: Why schools in UP and Haryana are closing for a week

With the Kanwar Yatra underway in Uttar Pradesh and outrage simmering over a principal’s murder in Haryana, educational institutions across parts of these two states are shuttering for at least a week, leaving thousands of students facing unscheduled time away from classrooms, as noted by News18.

In Meerut and Muzaffarnagar districts of Uttar Pradesh, authorities have directed all schools and colleges — both government-run and private — to close from July 16 to 23. This measure coincides with the annual Kanwar Yatra, when a surge of Shiva devotees known as Kanwariyas traverse highways carrying sacred Ganga water to offer at temples.

With millions expected on the roads during the Sawan month, officials decided that halting physical classes would reduce risks linked to massive traffic disruptions and crowd management challenges. As a result, institutions are expected to shift to online classes or other fallback options during this period.

Meanwhile, in neighbouring Haryana, schools are closing for starkly different reasons. On July 16, around 10,760 private schools across the state will remain shut in protest. The closure comes in response to the killing of Jagbir Singh Panu, Principal of Kartar Memorial Senior Secondary School in Bas Badshahpur village, Hisar district.

The 50-year-old principal was reportedly fatally stabbed by four teenage students after he instructed them to uphold discipline by cutting their hair and adhering to the dress code. The incident, reported by News18, has left the teaching community shaken and demanding urgent safeguards.

The Private School Association of Haryana, led by its President Satyawan Kundu, has called for this day-long closure to push for a special law aimed at protecting teachers. By halting classes across such a vast network of institutions, the association hopes to highlight just how vulnerable educators feel after the Hisar tragedy.