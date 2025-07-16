Delhi gov't to launch NEEV scheme to steer entrepreneurial training in gov't schools

Delhi government has now launched a new initiative – New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision (NEEV) for structured entrepreneurial training in Delhi government schools. The scheme aims to steer problem-solving, innovation, and self-reliance among the school children. This initiative will be introduced from the current academic session for Classes 8 to 12, reported The Hindu.

The Directorate of Education issued an introductory note on the newly launched NEEEV scheme to all government schools, instructing principals to appoint a NEEEV School Programme Coordinator from among the teaching staff to oversee school-level implementation.

According to an official circular, designated teachers will conduct weekly sessions emphasising experiential learning and the practical application of entrepreneurial concepts.

As outlined in the scheme, students will engage in hands-on initiatives such as the NEEEV Dialogue – a speaker series featuring entrepreneurs and industry leaders, and Startup Stormers – a multi-phase competition where student teams will ideate, pitch, and build their own start-up ventures.

Shortlisted teams will be eligible for financial support of Rs 20,000 per project to develop prototypes or kick-start their ventures.

Students from schools equipped with Atal Tinkering Labs (ATLs) will also gain access to resources like 3D printers, Internet of Things (IoT) kits, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics tools, and Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) learning modules, the circular added.

To support smooth execution, each school will establish a School Innovation Council (SIC), led by the principal or head of school. At the district and zonal levels, Innovation Councils will also be set up for coordination and oversight, with designated nodal schools identified in each region.

The circular further noted that entrepreneurship education has been acknowledged as a core element of contemporary education under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023. Both frameworks emphasise hands-on, skill-driven learning to equip students for the challenges of a rapidly evolving world.

The NEEEV scheme, introduced in the Budget this March, has been allocated Rs 20 crore by the Delhi government. It replaces the earlier flagship Business Blasters programme, significantly increasing financial assistance from Rs 2,000 per student to Rs 20,000 per team and broadening the curriculum to include digital and financial literacy along with entrepreneurship.