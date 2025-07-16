DAKSH Classroom at IIM Ahmedabad: Inside India’s big bet on public sector leadership

A fresh chapter in India’s public sector leadership development was started on July 14, when the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ahmedabad launched a six-day classroom immersion under the DAKSH programme. As noted by India Education Diary, this initiative is crafted to nurture future-ready leaders within Public Sector Enterprises (PSEs).

The inaugural event, facilitated by the Capacity Building Commission (CBC) and the Standing Conference of Public Enterprises (SCOPE), brought together prominent figures.

Among them were Shri Adil Zainulbhai, Chairman of CBC; Shri Atul Sobti, Director General of SCOPE; Prof Bharat Bhaskar, Director of IIM Ahmedabad; Dr Alka Mittal, Member of CBC; and Prof Pradyumana Khokle, Chairperson of Executive Education at IIM Ahmedabad.

Senior officials from SCOPE and McKinsey & Company, along with faculty members of IIM Ahmedabad, also marked their presence.

As highlighted by India Education Diary, DAKSH, short for Development of Aspiration, Knowledge, Succession & Harmony, is a flagship leadership programme collaboratively designed by CBC and SCOPE. It combines intensive in-person sessions, experiential components, and structured reflections to build agile, visionary leaders for India’s evolving public sector.

This first cohort features around 75 senior executives from various PSEs. They are participating in diverse learning modules, supported by McKinsey as the Knowledge Partner and IIM Ahmedabad as the Academic Partner.

The six-day session immerses these leaders in case-based learning, faculty-led discussions, and peer-driven exchanges aimed at challenging outdated managerial paradigms.

Notably, SCOPE’s involvement underscores its dedication to fostering robust leadership pipelines in public sector institutions. The programme exposes participants to globally respected leadership frameworks and contemporary management practices, preparing them to steer their organisations with a forward-looking perspective.

By blending real-world case studies with critical dialogue, DAKSH aspires to trigger a shift in how India’s public enterprises envision growth and change, and the initiative could become a model for nurturing a new generation of adaptable and strategic leaders in the public sector landscape.