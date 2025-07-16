Commerce leads the charge: Delhi University sees BCom (Hons) craze

Delhi University’s (DU) undergraduate admission season has revealed clear favourites among students, with the Bachelor of Commerce (Honours) programme emerging as the most popular pick, both in overall preferences and first-choice selections.

As highlighted by NDTV, DU’s data shows that BCom (Hons) garnered 19.9 lakh preferences, comfortably ahead of BCom at 15.2 lakh, BA (Honours) English at 12.2 lakh, BA (Honours) Political Science at 9.9 lakh, and BA (Honours) History at 7.7 lakh.

For first preferences alone, BCom (Hons) was selected by 48,336 candidates, underlining its strong appeal. On the college front, Sri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) retained its crown as the most sought-after institution, pulling in 38,795 first-choice preferences.

Following closely were Hindu College with 31,901, Hansraj College at 15,902, St. Stephen’s College with 12,413, and Miranda House at 11,403.

This year, DU’s admission process, run through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal, kicked off on June 17 after the release of Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) results. The portal witnessed 3.05 lakh sign-ups, of which 2.39 lakh applicants locked in their programme and college preferences.

Collectively, this activity produced an astonishing 1.68 crore unique college-programme combinations, as reported by NDTV.

Interestingly, humanities streams have edged out others, with 58.89% of applicants favouring humanities courses, while commerce accounted for 20.89% and science settled at 20.22%. Among BA combinations, the pairing of History and Political Science drew the highest interest with over 7.6 lakh preferences.

Candidates received their Common Simulated Ranks on Tuesday based on choices filled until July 14. They can still tweak their selections until 11.59 pm tonight, July 16. The first round of seat allocations will be declared on July 19 at 5.00 pm.

Meanwhile, trials for Extra-Curricular Activities (ECA) under supernumerary quotas are scheduled for July 18, with sports quota trials expected to commence from July 25. Allocations under ECA, performance-based, Children of War Widows (CW), and sports categories will begin in the third CSAS round.

DU has advised aspirants to keep checking their dashboards and the official portal for updates.