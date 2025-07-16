Allahabad University opens registrations for CUET UG 2025 candidates

The University of Allahabad has rolled out its undergraduate admission process for the academic year 2025, inviting students who have cleared the Common University Entrance Test (CUET UG) 2025 to start registering from today, July 16.

As highlighted by The Daily Jagran, applicants must complete their registration via the official portal — alldunivcuet.samarth.edu.in — before the deadline on July 26.

This process unfolds over two distinct phases. The first phase revolves around basic registration and updating individual profiles, while the second demands selecting desired programmes and paying the requisite fees. It is essential for students to verify that they meet all eligibility norms set by the university before they begin uploading documents.

In terms of paperwork, candidates are expected to keep ready their CUET UG 2025 admit card and score card, Class X and Class XII mark sheets along with their certificates, a recent passport-sized photograph, and a digital signature in .jpg or .jpeg formats.

Those from reserved categories (Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Other Backward Classes (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST)) need to furnish caste certificates issued in the central government format, ensuring the certification is recent.

Fee structures vary according to category. Unreserved candidates are required to pay Rs 300 per course selected, while students falling under OBC, EWS, SC, ST and Persons with Disabilities (PwD) categories pay a reduced amount of Rs 100 per programme, as noted by The Daily Jagran.

For those ready to apply, the procedure starts with choosing “New registration” on the admission portal’s homepage. Applicants will then be prompted to fill out personal details, validate their contact information through an OTP sent via email, and secure their login credentials for later use.

Once the application form is completed and the fee paid, students should download a copy for their records.