World Youth Skills Day 2025: Empowering India’s youth for an AI-driven tomorrow

With over half its population under 25, India stands at the heart of a global conversation that finds focus every July 15 on World Youth Skills Day. As nations rally to equip their young with practical skills and digital savvy, this day serves as both celebration and reckoning; a chance to measure how well we’re preparing the next generation for a world increasingly defined by artificial intelligence and constant disruption.

This international observance, first formalised in 2014 through a United Nations General Assembly resolution championed by Sri Lanka, reflects a clear urgency. The inaugural event in 2015 coincided with the rollout of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, a framework that puts quality education and decent work at its core. What began as a symbolic day has since evolved into a crucial platform, spotlighting the promise and pitfalls facing young people worldwide.

At its heart lies the push for technical and vocational education and training (TVET), which remains key to narrowing stubborn skills gaps. By bringing together policymakers, educators, industry leaders and, most importantly, youth themselves, World Youth Skills Day keeps the dialogue alive on how to make learning more aligned with real-world demands. This is particularly vital in developing regions, where limited access to robust training often means the difference between thriving and merely surviving.

The 2025 theme, “Youth Empowerment Through AI and Digital Skills,” speaks directly to this era’s defining forces. As automation reshapes industries and data becomes the new currency, the question is no longer if young people need these skills, but how swiftly education systems can adapt to provide them.

By championing employability, fostering entrepreneurship and pushing for inclusive growth, World Youth Skills Day acts as a yearly reminder: investing in youth capabilities is not optional, it is foundational to developing economies that can hope to stand resilient amid global shifts, and societies that aim for equitable, meaningful progress.