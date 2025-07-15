UPPSC: Massive push to hire 7,666 LT Grade Teachers this August

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has unveiled a major recruitment drive for LT Grade Teachers (Trained Graduate Teacher category), aiming to fill 7,666 posts across state-run schools.

As reported by MoneyControl, online applications will commence on July 28 and continue until August 28, with an additional correction window open until September 4.

This drive breaks down into 4,860 positions for male candidates, 2,525 for female candidates, and 81 reserved for Divyangjan (Persons with Disabilities), though these figures could be revised later as per official adjustments.

Candidates eager to participate must fall within the 21-40 age bracket as of July 1, ensuring they were born between July 2, 1985, and July 1, 2004. Relaxations in age limits are applicable for reserved categories under Uttar Pradesh norms.

A standout feature this year is the relaxation of the Bachelor of Education (BEd) requirement specifically for Computer Teachers. Highlighted by MoneyControl, this shift comes in the wake of the 2018 cycle, where just 36 out of 1,673 posts were filled due to the rigid BEd stipulation.

While BEd remains desirable, it is no longer mandatory for Computer Teacher applicants, opening doors for more technically qualified aspirants.

UPPSC is collaborating with the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to enhance the online portal, aiming for a seamless application process. Those interested must first complete a One-Time Registration (OTR) at uppsc.up.nic.in, after which they can fill the LT Grade Teacher form, upload requisite documents, pay fees, and finally download the confirmation page.

The selection stages are expected to comprise a written exam followed by document verification. Detailed exam patterns and syllabus will soon be released, urging candidates to monitor the official website for updates.