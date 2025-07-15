TNPSC Group 2 exam 2025: Applications open for 645 posts, key dates inside

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has officially opened applications today, July 15, for its Combined Civil Services Examination - II (Group II and IIA Services). This move will fill as many as 645 posts, as highlighted by Hindustan Times. Interested aspirants can head to the Commission’s online portal, www.tnpscexams.in , to complete their submissions.

The registration window will stay active until August 13. Those who might spot errors post submission will have a short correction period between August 18 and August 20. As for the preliminary test, candidates can mark their calendars for September 28.

Applicants must first complete a One Time Registration (OTR) on the TNPSC site before proceeding to the detailed application form. This OTR system ensures personal and educational data remains linked for future examinations.

The selection process for these roles follows a multi-tiered format. According to Hindustan Times, most candidates will go through a common preliminary test followed by a separate main examination, tailored for Group II and Group IIA vacancies. An exception is made for the Forester position, which involves an additional endurance test after the main stage.

Those planning to apply should also budget for the related fees: a one-time registration cost of Rs 150 and a preliminary examination fee of Rs 100. Payments can be completed online via Net Banking, Credit Card, Debit Card, or UPI options.

Candidates eager to verify if they meet the stipulated age and educational criteria can review the official detailed notification provided by TNPSC. This document serves as the definitive guide on eligibility and other recruitment specifics.

For all further clarifications, or to stay updated on possible schedule adjustments, applicants are advised to rely on the official TNPSC website. Given the structured timelines, prospective candidates would do well to begin preparations without delay.