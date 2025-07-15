Three senior citizens aged 60+ clear NEET, apply for MBBS seats in Tamil Nadu

In a surprising turn of events that has stirred debate across Tamil Nadu's medical admissions, three senior citizens, aged 68, 67, and 60, have cleared the highly competitive NEET exam this year and applied for MBBS seats in the state. Two of them are currently practicing lawyers, reported Money Control.

Their applications, submitted under the special government school quota, have prompted intense deliberation within the state’s selection committee. Officials are now facing a complex set of legal and procedural challenges pertaining to age limits, eligibility criteria, and the core objectives of the reservation policy.

This unusual development came with a major policy revision by the National Medical Commission (NMC) in 2022, which scrapped the upper age limit for NEET. The move was aimed at making medical education more inclusive, enabling individuals of all ages to pursue careers in medicine.



Although the policy change has gradually increased the number of older applicants in recent years, the current situation represents a sharp and unprecedented rise.



Confirming the trend, a senior official involved in the admissions process told The Economic Times, "This year, there are many graduates and professionals aspiring for a medical or dental seat. This is the highest number of middle-age and older applicants we have seen since 2017."

The official also noted that at least 25 candidates above the age of 35 have applied for undergraduate medical and dental programs across Tamil Nadu this year, signalling a notable shift in the profile of NEET aspirants.

Now, the state’s selection committee is tasked with navigating the complexities of these applications, striking a balance between the intended inclusivity of the policy and the practical and ethical questions raised by senior citizens entering such a rigorous field.