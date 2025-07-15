Three Delhi schools receive hoax bomb threats

At least three schools in the national capital, including two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) schools, received bomb threats on Monday morning, July 14, which were later turned out to be a hoax, officials said.

According to the officials, the schools — which are located in Chanakyapuri, Dwarka, and Prashant Vihar — received the threats through emails, according to the report by The New Indian Express.

The authorities carried out searches inside the premises of the school and nothing suspicious was found.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini) Rajeev Ranjan said that around 8 am on Monday, the CRPF School at Prashant Vihar received an email. Later, police, along with others, reached the spot and a check was carried out, but nothing was found there.

In the wee hours of Monday, a PCR call was received at Dwarka North police station regarding the e-mail received at CRPF School, Dwarka Sector-16 about a bomb threat, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said.

The area was promptly sanitised, local police, PCRs, sniffer dogs, bomb disposal squad reached the school and due checks have been done and nothing suspicious was found.

Cyber police experts are ascertaining the source of the e-mail, and the security of the school has been strengthened, the DCP said.

The third school was the Navy Children School in Chanakyapuri, which also received a threatening mail.

According to the fire officials, they received two calls regarding the bomb threat at 8.12 am at Chanakyapuri and 8.24 am at Dwarka. One fire tender each was rushed to the schools.

Both operations were carried out till 12 pm, following which nothing suspicious was found, stated the report by The New Indian Express.

In May last year, at least 100 schools in the Delhi-NCR area had received bomb threats through emails, leading to chaos and widespread alarm, but "nothing objectionable" was found.

The schools were evacuated after local police were informed about the threat emails.