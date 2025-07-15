Thousands of BTEUP students stunned to discover they’ve scored zero marks

Several diploma students under the Board of Technical Education Uttar Pradesh (BTEUP) have received zero marks in their subjects after they wrote mobile numbers inside answer sheets.

As highlighted by Patrika, a total of 2,533 such students were penalised in the results for the even semester and special back paper examinations, conducted in May-June, were recently released on BTEUP’s official portal.

BTEUP Secretary Ajit Kumar Mishra stated that this decision was based on clear examination norms, with the evaluation committee awarding zero marks wherever such irregularities were detected.

Alongside, the board has also withheld the results of 220 students who are under scrutiny for allegedly using unfair means.

The council’s approach underscores a stern message on upholding examination integrity.

Students pursuing diploma programmes across Uttar Pradesh can access their results by visiting bteup.ac.in, entering their enrolment number and date of birth on the login page. As reported by Patrika, after submission, the marksheet can be viewed, downloaded, and printed.

For those dissatisfied with their marks, the re-evaluation process remains open. To apply, candidates must fill out the application form available under the ‘Re-evaluation’ section of the official website.

They are required to provide details like their enrolment number and subjects, pay the stipulated fee online, and retain the receipt or a screenshot. The revised results will be posted on the same website in due course.