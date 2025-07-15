PM Modi mourns Fauja Singh: The runner who raced past 100

Fauja Singh, revered globally as the “Turbaned Tornado”, was remembered this morning for more than just his astonishing athletic feats. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expressing sorrow over Singh’s demise in a road mishap in Punjab yesterday, July 14, noted how the centenarian runner had championed the cause of fitness among India’s youth.

“Fauja Singh Ji was extraordinary because of his unique persona and the manner in which he inspired the youth of India on a very important topic of fitness... Pained by his passing away,” PM Modi posted on X, as highlighted by The Times of India.

Born on April 1, 1911, Singh was an enthusiastic runner in his early years but gradually stepped away from it. However, personal tragedy pulled him back onto the track; at 83, seeking solace after the death of his fifth son, Kuldip Singh, he resumed running.

It was not until 2000, at the remarkable age of 89, that he embraced long-distance running with earnest commitment, eventually completing the London Marathon that year. As noted by The Times of India, Singh held British citizenship. This late bloom propelled him into international limelight.

In 2011, Singh etched his name into the record books by finishing the Toronto Waterfront Marathon at the age of 100, making him the oldest known person to complete a full marathon. His achievements were not just a marvel of human endurance but also a symbol of hope for countless individuals confronting age, or grief, or perhaps both.

He became an emblematic figure for perseverance, donning his turban with pride at multiple global running events.

While his sudden death at 114 brings a chapter to a close, the legacy he leaves behind, of turning personal pain into universal inspiration, ensures that his strides will echo far beyond the finish lines he crossed.