NEET UG 2025: No re-test for MP candidates, but MP HC orders new safeguards

A recent order by the division bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has brought a decisive end to hopes for a re-examination for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET UG) 2025 candidates affected by power failures in Ujjain and Indore.

As reported by Shiksha, Justices Vivek Rusia and Binod Kumar Dwivedi overturned an earlier ruling by a single judge that had directed the National Testing Agency (NTA) to conduct a fresh test for these candidates.

Students had voiced frustration after thunderstorms on June 4 triggered prolonged power cuts at multiple exam centres, disrupting their ability to complete the test smoothly. Several of them alleged that the centres lacked adequate backup systems such as generators or inverters, which meant they were forced to write their papers without proper lighting or ventilation. This led to widespread concerns about whether all candidates were afforded a fair environment.

Acknowledging these difficulties, the division bench noted that the severe weather was an unexpected event, beyond the immediate control of either the NTA or local exam authorities. Shiksha highlighted how the judges remarked that everyone, including the organisers, was caught off guard by the abrupt change in weather conditions.

Though the court ultimately set aside the directive for a re-test, it did not ignore future risks. The bench issued a clear advisory to the NTA and district administrations to strengthen preparations. They emphasised that power supply must be secured either through regular grids or robust alternative systems.

Moreover, they instructed local administrations to compile lists of centres that are reliably equipped to host critical examinations, ensuring measures like comfortable seating, consistent cooling and overall readiness.

This decision seemingly closes the chapter on immediate relief for affected NEET UG aspirants, but it could pave the way for more resilient infrastructure in upcoming examinations.