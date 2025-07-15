NEET UG 2025: Madhya Pradesh students finally get withheld results

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has now released the much-awaited NEET Undergraduate (UG) 2025 results for a section of candidates from Madhya Pradesh whose scores had earlier been put on hold.

These students, primarily from centres in Indore and Ujjain, can access their scores by logging into neet.nta.nic.in with their application details, as highlighted by India Today.

It all began after around 70 aspirants moved the court, citing disruptions caused by a power cut during the medical entrance exam on May 4. They argued that the sudden outage hampered their ability to perform optimally and sought a fresh chance at the test.

Acting on this plea, Justice Subodh Abhyankar had initially directed the NTA to organise a re-examination for the impacted candidates. However, this directive did not hold for long. A division bench comprising Justices Vivek Rusia and Binod Kumar Dwivedi later stayed the order.

They observed that weather-induced power failures were circumstances beyond the control of examination authorities and could not serve as grounds for another exam. They also noted that localised incidents should not disrupt a process involving more than 22 lakh examinees nationwide.

In effect, the re-test was shelved. Still, as reported by India Today, the court made it clear that the NEET UG 2025 counselling process would continue, albeit subject to the final ruling of the case. Meanwhile, the Medical Counselling Committee has published the detailed counselling timetable.

According to the latest schedule, Round 1 registrations for MBBS, Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), and AYUSH courses will open on July 21, adding a note of urgency for thousands of hopefuls.

With over 12.36 lakh students already declared qualified across the country since the announcement of the main results on June 14, this development finally offers closure to the affected Madhya Pradesh candidates, letting them move forward with the rest.